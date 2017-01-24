BMC Polls: SEC launches app to help citizen report electoral misconduct

Ten municipal corporations including Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nagpur, have elections in coming up in February. Taking into consideration the election period the State Election Commission (SEC) has launched an app to lodge complaints, for candidate who violates the code of conduct.

Recently, State Election Commission has launched an app named ‘COP- Citizens on Patrol’ this app helps citizens to upload photos and videos of candidates breaking code of conduct. COP has enabled the citizens to reach out to SEC instantly to report any violation of the model code of conduct by any party candidate. SEC has also stated that they will maintain the secrecy of the citizen’s identity. The app was launched by Governor of Maharashtra, CH Vidyasagar Rao.

Throwing some light on the app State Election Commissioner, J S Saharia said as soon as any photo or video of violation of code of conduct, the SEC app will inform the nearest police station and further action will be taken by the police personnel. The identity of the citizen who shared this will kept a secret. At the same time, the complainant will get response message following the ‘action taken’ on complaint.

The app is location based, the app automatically detects the location as soon as picture or video is uploaded. Which enables the SEC to swift and prompt actions. The State Election Commission have forged partnerships with various organisations and launched technology-driven initiatives like ‘Operation Black Dot’, ‘Gupshup’, ‘Facebook Messenger’, etc with a view to connecting with the youths, first time voters and, perhaps, even the reluctant voters with the eye to encourage them to vote.

In the mean while, the Election Commission launches ECI Apps

The Election Commission has launched an app called ECI Apps. The app provides information about elections, polling day and voter facilitation.

The app gives information on all aspects of election management, submitting complaints, finding nearest polling station, searching name in the voters list, list of candidates contesting elections and their details, affidavits, past elections date etc. All these details will be available in the mobile app. On the counting day of all the five state elections, one can follow the trends and results on this app.

With the election season on, Elections will take place in five states – Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa – starting next month. Counting of votes will take place on March 11.