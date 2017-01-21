BMC Polls: Ramdas Kadam requests Uddhav not to join hands with BJP

Mumbai: Senior Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam today said he has requested party chief Uddhav Thackeray not to align with the BJP for the upcoming Mumbai civic polls.

“On one hand Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaks positively for an alliance and invites Sena for talks and on the other hand, allows his party leaders to target Shiv Sena,” Kadam said while talking to reporters at the Sena Bhavan here after a meeting Uddhav.

The state environment minister said Sena has no time to respond to the BJP leaders, who are continuously targeting the party.

“People know who are the mafia and who is corrupt,” he said.

“I have requested Uddhavji not to align with BJP. We are capable of winning the civic polls on our own at any cost,” Kadam asserted.

According to sources in Shiv Sena, Kadam’s statement comes in the wake of speculations that party ministers are keen to have an alliance, while the cadre is unwilling.

Another round of talks regarding a pre-poll alliance is expected to take place later today between the two allies.

Sources said BJP had contested 63 seats in the last municipal corporation elections, and this time Sena is willing to concede about more 5 to 10 seats, while BJP has demanded 114.

“Last time, Sena had given 20 seats from its quota to RPI,” added sources.