BMC Polls 2017: The fight for heading richest civic body is on

With polls coming up in Maharashtra, the fight for heading BMC is on. Ten municipal corporations including Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Nagpur, 25 Zilla Parishads and 283 Panchayat Samitis are scheduled to go to polls next month. Over seven crore voters in major cities and vast rural stretches areas will elect 1,258 corporators, 1,558 members of district councils and 3,116 panchayat samiti members.

But all eyes are on Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls. BMC is one of the richest civic body in the country. With a annual budget of not less than Rs 30,000 crore, it is now geared up for elections.

With hardly 35 days left for elections there no words of alliances, whether it be Shiv Sena-BJP or Congress-NCP, everybody are keeping mum when it comes to alliance.

The bickering alliance between Shiv Sena-BJP, have started their seat sharing talks, but on the other hand Congress-NCP tie-up is finally broken up.

The bickering alliance between Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) are trying talk it out when it comes to seat sharing. With BJP adamant about contesting civic body elections on 115 seats but Shiv Sena is not willing to give BJP more than 100 seats.

A meeting which took place in BJP State Presidents’s Raosaheb Danve’s residence, in which Ashish Shelar (Mumbai BJP President), Prakash Mehta (minister), Vinod Tawde(minister) from BJP’s side. And from Shiv Sena’s side Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai, MLC Anil Parab and former lesgislator Ravinder Mirlekar were present, discussions about administration was held. The actual seat sharing discussion will be held in their second meeting that is on Wednesday.

On the other hand Congress had their meeting, after which Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Ashok Chavan said that there will not be a tie-up between Congress and NCP. The party has reached to this decision after discussion with all its leaders in Mumbai. Chavan also mentioned that the congress party members were upset with NCP for declaring their list of seats without any form of discussion with the Congress.

But with this upsetting news came a good news for Congress Party in Mumbai, led by Sanjay Nirupam, who brought in all senior party leaders together ahead of the much-awaited polls of Mumbai. Nirupam recently announced that former MP from Goregaon, Gurudas Kamat will be the lead campaigner for the upcoming civic polls, and former MP from South Mumbai Milind Deora will be the Chief of the campaigning committee. Priya Dutt former MP will be heading the manifesto of the committee.

With the NCP already announcing their list of 45 candidates. The Congress has got nearly 1,400 applications from aspiring candidates, the party is currently in the process of selecting its candidates.

People from Mumbai are in dilemma when it comes to casting their vote. BJP has already tried to woo in its voters base, by introducing free Wi-Fi services, the Rs 3,000 crore Shivaji Memorial and Metro projects, but will this be enough to make voters happy or will the big demonetisation move spill water over their future?

Shiv Sena which has been heading BMC for two decades now, are doing pretty much everything to win civic body polls again.

Currently, the BJP has 33 corporators while the Shiv Sena has 75 members. The Congress and the NCP have 52 and 13 members each, while the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has 28 members in the BMC.

While the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(MIM), which won a seat in the assembly elections will look on to take a sizeable chunk of Muslim voter base.

POLLING SCHEDULE

Polling for 25 zilla parishads will also be held in two phases — on February 16 and 21.

Voting for panchayat samitis will also be held on February 16 and February 21.

Apart from Mumbai, municipal corporations of Thane, Ulhasnagar, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Akola, Solapur, Amaravati and Nagpur will go to polls.

Counting for all polls will be held on February 23.