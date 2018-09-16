BMC now decides to sterilise stray cats

Mumbai : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to sterilise stray cats, in an effort to control their rising population in the city. However, there is a hurdle.

Currently, the BMC has no data on the city’s stray cat population. The corporation has written to the Animal Welfare Board of India to include cats in its animal census, so they can be counted. Since no census data is available, no policy can be framed until then, according to a civic official.

The animal census data is prepared by the state animal husbandry department.

Shiv Sena corporator Anil Patankar had advocated sterilisation of stray cats and his suggestion received a positive response from the corporation. Patankar, in his demand, stated no sterilization of stray cats was being conducted unlike on their canine counterparts, though their numbers too had risen in the city.

Patankar said, “Cats not only create a nuisance as there is no control over their birth, they also contribute to the spreading of dangerous diseases. Hence, along with sterilisation, stray cats should also be vaccinated, to prevent the spreading of rabies and other infectious diseases.”

At present, the civic corporation officials are framing a plan under which they can include cats in the animal census data.