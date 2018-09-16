Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Mumbai / BMC now decides to sterilise stray cats

BMC now decides to sterilise stray cats

— By Staff Reporter | Sep 16, 2018 12:24 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai : The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to sterilise stray cats, in an effort to control their rising population in the city. However, there is a hurdle.

Currently, the BMC has no data on the city’s stray cat population. The corporation has written to the Animal Welfare Board of India to include cats in its animal census, so they can be counted. Since no census data is available, no policy can be framed until then, according to a civic official.

The animal census data is prepared by the state animal husbandry department.


Shiv Sena corporator Anil Patankar had advocated sterilisation of stray cats and his suggestion received a positive response from the corporation. Patankar, in his demand, stated no sterilization of stray cats was being conducted unlike on their canine counterparts, though their numbers too had risen in the city.

Patankar said, “Cats not only create a nuisance as there is no control over their birth, they also contribute to the spreading of dangerous diseases. Hence, along with sterilisation, stray cats should also be vaccinated, to prevent the spreading of rabies and other infectious diseases.”

At present, the civic corporation officials are framing a plan under which they can include cats in the animal census data.

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…