BMC not acting against unauthorised works at Big B’s property, says RTI activist

Mumbai: A city-based RTI activist has alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is not taking any action against the “illegal constructions” at a bungalow owned by actor Amitabh Bachchan in suburban Goregaon.

The lawyer of the Bollywood megastar, however, denied that he carried out any illegal construction on the premises. Activist Anil Galgali, who had filed a query under the Right To Information Act, said the BMC had sent a notice to the actor in December, 2016 under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planing (MRTP) Act, 1966, pointing out unauthorised constructions at his residential property in Goregaon (East).

According to a copy of the notice, procured by Galgali through his RTI application, the amended plans submitted by the architect to the building proposal department of the BMC were also rejected. “A team of BMC officials inspected the property and few violations were found in the plan, including the internal walls and lifts which were flouting the rules. Besides, the internal works were also not done properly,” Galgali said, adding that even the works carried out at the basement were not included in the sanctioned plans.

After receiving the notice, project architect Shashank Kokil had submitted a revised proposal in January, which was rejected by the BMC in March, Galgali said, citing documents obtained by him. “The rejection letter was shared with the local administrative ward office (P-South) on April 11, ordering it to remove all the illegal works, but the officials have failed to take action so far,” Galgali said.

“I have sent a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta, demanding immediate action under the MRTP Act and demolition of the illegal works without any delay,” he added. Bachchan’s lawyer Ameet Naik, however, denied that there was any illegal construction.

In a statement, he said, “Our client had purchased a property in Oberoi Seven from M/s Oberoi Realty Limited, vide an agreement dated 29th October, 2012….The property was purchased as a bare shell and our client has neither put any brick nor taken out any brick from the property, hence the question of illegal construction does not arise.” Plans submitted by some other members of the society in respect of the repair works carried out by them too have been approved by the BMC, the statement added.