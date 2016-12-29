BMC issues notice to Arjun Kapoor over illegal construction

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued a notice to Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor over illegal construction at his Juhu residence.
The BMC said that Kapoor had encroached on the terrace by constructing a 30-by-16 sq ft brick room without permission.
The BMC, which issued the first notice to the actor earlier in March, issued another notice last week and asked him to allow the municipal staff on his premises to demolish the unauthorized structure.