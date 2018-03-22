BMC identifies 664 dilapidated buildings across Mumbai ahead of monsoon
Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as part of its pre-monsoon related work has identified 664 buildings across Mumbai, which are in extreme dilapidated condition ahead of the monsoons. According to civic data out of 664 dilapidated buildings 99 buildings have been demolished.
While 101 buildings have been vacated and on remaining 434 buildings BMC is taking necessary action. Also out of 434 dilapidated buildings the Supreme Court (SC) has given stay orders to 180 buildings, and on 36 buildings action as per Technical Advisory Committee is going on. In addition, on remaining 248 buildings 144 buildings light and water connection has been disconnected and remaining 104 buildings are set for demolition by May 2018.
BMC has claimed that even after repeated warning 104 dilapidated building tenants are not ready to move out. Also, they are endangering their lives. Therefore, BMC has decided to create more and more awareness programmes for the people residing in these extreme dilapidated buildings through advertisement and workshops and to demolish the building by May 2018.
Civic Chief Ajoy Mehta in the monthly review meeting held on Wednesday has instructed the officials of the removal and encroachment department who will take action on these dilapidated structures to disconnect water and light connection. And even after that if they do not vacate the building then police help should be taken.
Mehta has also asked all seven zonal deputy municipal commissioners to issue notices to those buildings which are more than 30 years old and have not done the structural audit of their buildings, though its been made mandatory last year itself.