BMC Elections: SEC plans various programs to increase voter turn out

Every time even after lots of efforts the voter turnout for BMC elections is low. But this year State Elections Commission (SEC) has planned innovative ideas to increase voter turnout by conducting conduct street plays, flash mobs and human chains. The SEC has planned to reach out to voters by carrying awareness drive and importance of voting.

In this process SEC will reach 40,000 housing societies and 100 colleges to increase the voter turnout. SEC has directed BMC to reach out to societies and carry out awareness drives. Over 100 colleges will conduct street plays, flash mobs and human chains in areas like Marine Drive and Juhu Beach, to increase the participation of citizens in the coming BMC elections.

As reported by Hindustan Times, though BMC will be putting up hoardings and advertisements, BMC’s co-operative housing department, will have to intimate the societies to pass a resolution on compulsory voting by holding a general body meeting of the society members.

The BMC will advertise the importance of voting on railway stations and BEST bus stations. SEC is also given out freebies for those who vote on 21 February, freebies like discounts on travel. SEC has also approached the hotel’s association, by giving discounts to their customers, who have voting ink on their fingers.

The voter turnout every time for BMC elections is less, in 2012 civic polls 34.10% voters turned out for voting in A-Ward. The A-Ward which known for the active citizens participation had the lowest voting turnout.

S ward which comprises areas like Bhandup, Powai and Kanjurmarg recorded highest voting with 49.29%. In A-Ward there were 1.54 lakh voters, only 52,628 turned up at voting booths. Not only A-Ward, B and C wards also saw less voting turn out as 37.38% and 37.14%, respectively.