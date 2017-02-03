BMC Elections: Rise in internal disputes due to dynasty politics within Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Rise in internal disputes due to dynasty politics within Shiv Sena has led to clashes and exit the minute the first list of candidates was anticipated.

The first instance of rebellion was seen on Thursday afternoon, when Shiv Sainiks of Wadala Naigaon area locked the party office opposing the decision for giving ticket to Amey Ghole, treasurer of Yuva Sena. Ghole is also the head of Sena’s social media team. He told The Free Press Journal, “Yes I have been selected as the candidate and my name is on the list.” Ghole has been selected after ignoring the local leaders, only because he is said to be a cloase aide and friend of Aditya Thackeray.

Madhuri Manjerekar vice-president of women’s wing at Wadala along with other party workers staged protests opposing Ghole’s candidature. However later a meeting was held between Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Shewale Member of Parliament(MP) and Aditya Thackeray yuva sena president along with Ghole and Manjerekar at ‘Matoshree’ the official Thackeray residence.

Many such workers including the sitting corporators had formed a beeline outside Matoshree for seeking tickets for their family members. However, they were not entertained. This has led to immense grief and anger within the old cadre, who have accused the Thackerays of nepotism.

Among the stalwart and prominent faces of Sena who joined the BJP on Thursday, are Nana Ambole, Prabhakar Shinde former Leader of Civic body.

Ambole was a strong Sena leader since he was chairman of BrihanMumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) which is a powerful post. However, before he could complete his tenure, the Sena party chief shunted him out two years ago. Since then Ambole was keeping a low profile and was simmering with anger. Ambole learnt that he was to be bypassed and would be denied the ticket in these elections.

Ambole is a Sainik who was a corporator for two terms in Parel, Lalbaugh area, which is the bastion of Sena, since the seventies. Ambole’s wife, Tejasvini also will be contesting on BJP ticket.

Meanwhile, Shubha Raul, the former mayor announced her decision, not to contest in the elections this year. This announcement came after it was learnt that the party will give the ticket from Dahisar ward no 1 to Tejaswini Abhishek Ghosalkar. Tejaswini is the wife of sitting corporator, Abhishek, who was suspended by Uddhav Thackeray for complaining against three Sena corporators for violation of the code of conduct.

Another corporator to quit Sena is Dinesh Panchal who told FPJ, “I am quitting Sena due to Rahul Shewale as he is giving ticket to his wife Kamini Shewale. My ward is reserved for women. I requested Uddhav thackeray to give ticket to my wife as we are deserving candidates. I worked for party for so long. Shewale cannot deny that he became Member Of Parliament (MP) due to our support but in this corporation election also he wants his family members to contest which is wrong.

Panchal added, “I requested to Sena to give me only one ticket but they did not do that. While the BJP assured me and my wife Anita Panchal will be getting tickets and so we both joined the party. Ward number 144 and 141 which was of Sena earlier will be of BJP this time.”

In fact there is strong opposition to even the sitting mayor, Snehal Ambekar, who will be given a ticket again from ward no 195. The constituency she is currently has been divided. Workers from Worli came out on the streets and many staged demonstration outside the vibhag pramukh, Ashish Chemburkar.