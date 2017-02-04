BMC elections: Gurudas Kamat snubs violent workers

A day after a scuffle among Congress workers, apparently belonging to two factions in the city unit led by Sanjay Nirupam, senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat today condemned such “violent actions” and distanced himself from them.

The AICC general secretary also objected to certain media reports which have mentioned the agitating workers as from “Kamat group” The feud between Kamat and Nirupam over selection of candidates for the February 21 BMC polls is well known. The Congress veteran and former MP had earlier announced his withdrawal from the campaigning in Mumbai.

In a statement, Kamat said he condemned the violence between Congress workers in the last two days. The Congress leader stated he had ever encouraged violent actions resorted to by party workers while demonstrating or meeting party leaders to vent their grievances. He has appealed to the media not to refer to “any and every agitating group as ‘Kamat group’.