BMC elections: Congress not going with NCP short-term thinking, says Supriya Sule

Mumbai: NCP leader Supriya Sule today said Congress’ decision against a tie-up with her party for the upcoming BMC polls was out of short term thinking.

Also Read : No tie-up with NCP says Ashok Chavan

“Congress decision of not aligning with us for the Mumbai civic polls is due to short term thinking. The decision has been taken without giving any thought,” Sule told PTI.

When asked if an alliance will materialise before the notification for the polls is issued, Sule said the ball is in Congress’ court.

“NCP was always categorical that an alliance is beneficial to both parties but Congress was not forthcoming. I am of the view that an alliance should happen,” she said.

Sule said district units of both parties are positive for an alliance for Zilla Parishad elections.

But Congress leaders sitting in Mumbai are averse, she claimed without naming anyone.

However, both parties have joined hands to contest the Legislative Council elections in five Graduates and Teachers constituencies scheduled on February 3.

NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare had yesterday said had that Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam is adamant that his party will go alone in civic polls and hence there will be no electoral understanding in Mumbai between NCP and Congress.

“He had declared so a couple of months back. But if Ashok Chavan as the president of state unit of Congress can intervene using his influence and get the understanding done….,” he said without elaborating further.

Elections to 10 municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Thane and Pune will be held on February 21.

While polls to 26 Zilla Parishads will be held in two phases on February 16 and 21, followed by counting of votes on February 23.