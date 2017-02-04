BMC Elections: Candidates rebel within their own parties on last day of nomination filing

In race to head the richest civic body, ended up on a sour note for major political parties in Mumbai. On the last day of filing nominations for the upcoming elections of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), political parties faced rebellions from within their own parties. While parties were busy finalising their final candidates list, rebellions from within the parties took the stage.

Shiv Sena which was formed in 1966, for the first time faced rebellion against Mayor Snehal Ambekar. Rebellions were so adamant that Uddhav Thackeray himself had to intervene in this matter. Mayor Snehal Ambekar who filed her nominations from ward 198 in Worli, was opposed by local Shiv Sainiks. The local Shiv Sena workers were opposing Ambekar on the grounds of that they wanted a local candidate, as Ambekar is an outsider.

But the nightmare for Shiv Sena didn’t end there, in neighboring ward, another group of rebellions took the stage. Shiv Sena candidate Kishori Pednekar had to face the heat of the rebellions, after the interventions of top Shiv sena leaders this rebellions ended their rebel.

After alleging Shiv Sena of neglecting loyal workers, strong leaders like former mayor Shradhha Jadhav from Parel, Mahesh Sawant from Prabhadevi, and Rohita Thakur from Mahim filed their nominations as independent candidates.

It’s just not about Shiv Sena who faced rebellions within the party, BJP also had to face some heat from its own local loyalists. Close aide of MLA Raj Purohit and former coporator of Bhuleshwar from BJP, Janak Sanghvi filed his nominations on Congress ticket. Even BJP cancelled ticket which was given to former Congress corporator Samir Desai from ward number 58 in Goregaon, was cancelled on the very last-minute. And this ticket was later given to former deputy mayor Dilip Patel.

As reported by Hindustan Times, BJP also had to face some heat from its ally Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (RPI). RPI filed nominations on about 60 seats across the city. The seat sharing talks between BJP and RIP were going on till very last minutes and ended up on 25 seats agreement with RPI chief Athawale. And BJP also announced that RPI will get deputy mayor’s post, if they came in power.