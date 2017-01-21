BMC elections 2017: Vinod Tawde blames Shiv Sena for failure of talks

Mumbai: The uncertainty of alliance between Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation elections is escalated as another probable alliance between the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) failed. The BJP minister Vinod Tawde has criticised Sena leaders for the break-up of negotiations over seat sharing.

The talks between Sena and BJP are headed for break down as Sena members have urged their party president Uddhav Thackeray to silence the BJP leaders who are accusing Sena over corruption charges.

Anil Parab, the Sena’s Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and the member of negotiation team said, “We cannot talk with BJP leaders in such a condition when they are making baseless allegations against our party. We have urged Thackeray to speak to the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at his level and sort out the issues.” Parab said that they are not interested in any alliance talks from their side and there will now be no meeting between the two parties.

The deadline for the last round of talks was previously scheduled for January 21. Meanwhile, Vinod Tawde, another member of the committee and the BJP leader blamed Sena do not want to do alliance with us and hence they have stopped communication with us. “This is unfortunate to stop the negotiations. This means Sena found reason to break the alliance possibilities between us for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election.

There were no sign of any progress in the talk between Fadnavis and Thackeray till late night on Friday. Thackeray will address the gathering of Sainiks at Shanmukhanand Hall on January 23, which is the birth anniversary of his father and founder of Sena, Bal Thackeray.

According to Dr Neelam Gorhe, party spokesperson, Thackeray would appeal party cadre by the name of late Sena supremo. On January 26, he will address the gathering of party cadre including (Gaat Pramukh) group leaders, regional in-charge and shakha (Branch) in-charge. In this meeting, he would announce Sena’s official stand over alliance and how to win the BMC poll,” said Dr Gorhe.

Meanwhile, Praful Patel, former union minister and senior NCP leader announced NCP will go alone for all ten municipal corporation poll including Mumbai and Pune. “There will not be alliance with Congress anywhere,” he said. NCP has already announced first list of 40 candidates in BMC earlier.