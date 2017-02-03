Supporters of Sanjay Nirupam, Gurudas Kamat clash in Mumbai

Mumbai: The constant tension between two prominent leaders, Sanjay Nirupam, the president of Mumbai Region Congress Committee (MRCC) and former Member of Parliament Gurudas Kamat has now spilled over on the streets. The workers between the two Congress factions clashed on Thursday engaging in a scuffle at a Hotel Juhu.

In a major embarrassment to the Congress, this incident occurred outside the venue where All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had called for a meeting to resolve the differences between the two leaders, Nirupam and Kamat.

Kamat, a former president of Mumbai Congress, had repeatedly expressed his grouse against Nirpuam’s ‘working style,’ especially regarding distribution of party tickets for the civic polls.

Kamat had earlier accused Nirupam of ‘driving out’ the second generation leaders of Congress and blamed his “negative attitude” for the exit of the former MLA Krishna Hegde and few other corporators who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kamat had withdrawn himself from the party campaign programmes.

Nirupam had denied the charges traded against him. A senior party leader told that there has been a growing unrest among few Congress leaders and their workers against Nirupam. “Leaders like Narayan Rane, Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan, Kripashankar Singh, Gurudas Kamat are miffed with Nirupam over the way he conducts the affairs of our party,” a Congress leader said. He said, “Hooda individually met all leaders who apprised him of the situation stating that Nirupam’s conduct was affecting the party when there is a serious chance to dislodge the Sena and BJP from the civic body.”

The leader said a new process for distribution of tickets had begun and yet petty politics is harming the party’s prospects. “For the first time there is no Parliamentary Board in place to approve the list of candidates for the civic polls in Congress.” The Congress vice-president, Rahul Gandhi had clearly told the party leaders that names of candidates should be decided unanimously by the district units and the district leaders would clear them. “He assured that there will be no interference from the MRCC,” said the leader.

“However, Nirupam is overruling the names recommended by us leaders,” he claimed. The leader, who was a minister in the previously Congress-led UPA government, said even the state unit party president Ashok Chavan called upon Hooda and told him that Nirupam was not taking him into confidence for drawing party’s poll strategy.