BMC elections 2017: Smaller parties form new front against BJP, Sena

Mumbai: Disappointed with the ignorance by the ‘Big Brother’ – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in talks on seat sharing for civic body poll including municipal Corporations and the Zilla Parishad, Its allies Swabhimani Shetakari Sanghatana (SSS), Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) and Shiv Sangram has decided to form separate front to contest against BJP and Shiv Sena.

Speaking with FPJ, Vinayak Mete, president of Shiv Sangram said, “We are ignored by the BJP for forming alliance with us despite we are the part of the BJP government. We have some pockets in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as well in other 9 corporations and 26 Zilla Parishad where the poll process has started by the State Election Commission of Maharashtra (SECM).”

“I met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and urged him to take our opinion while forming alliance and negotiating seats with the Shiv Sena. I am still waiting for his response,” adding Mete said, “Now it’s enough. We, Raju Shetty of SSS and Mahadev Jankar of RSP have decided to form new front and we will announce our candidate against BJP and Shiv Sena in corporation and ZP election across the state.”

Jankar, minister for animal husbandry belongs to Dhangar community, which has deciding majority in more than 145 assembly constituencies across the state. Shetty, Member of Parliament has strong base in Kolhapur and Sangli where as Shiv Sangram has base in some pockets in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

Shiv Sangram has registered its organisation as political party with the Election Commission of India. Mete will make its official announcement on Friday in Pune at Shaniwar wada.