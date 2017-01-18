BMC Elections 2017: Devendra Fadnavis calls Uddhav Thackeray to push deal

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday seeking the continuation of alliance talks. In a meeting that was held the previous night, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Sena discussed the formula of seat sharing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Although the talks have been underway, the Sena has kept up its attack on the BJP saying it has no parameters to gauge the genuineness of its ally at the Centre and state.

During the two-hour meeting, BJP’s city president Ashish Shelar focussed the talks on bringing transparency and accountability to the BMC.

Reacting to Shelar’s stand, Anil Parab, Sena’s senior MLC and a member of negotiation committee, said, “What kind of transparency do they want? If the BJP is seeking transparency in the BMC, it should not be restricted only to the civic body. They should implement it in all municipal corporations. Why stop here, implement it in the state and the central governments too. Transparency cannot be limited at only one level,” said Parab.

Criticising the demonetisation move of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parab questioned, “Was this transparent? Did he take all the parties and ministers into confidence?” Parab alleged the note ban decision was one-sided. “They say it was a transparent decision, then why was there so much chaos and shortage of cash in banks and ATMs?”

Parab also pointed attention towards the assurance given by the BJP that the Sena was to get the last year of the five-year term for the Mayor in Nagpur Municipal Corporation. “They have failed to fulfil this promise,” he said.

The Sena is not sure of BJP’s genuineness to form an alliance with them, hence it have already prepared a list of candidates for all the 227 wards. “We are not confident of BJP’s intentions and there are no parameters to gauge their authenticity,” Parab said. He also took a jibe at BJP MP Kirit Somaiya who has been criticising the Sena over some infrastructure projects pushed by it. Parab said, “We will take him seriously only when the BJP formally says his statements are the party’s stand.”

Meanwhile, the second meeting between the party leaders will be held on Wednesday.