BMC elections 2017: Gurudas Kamat withdraws from BMC poll drive

Mumbai: The senior Congress leader and former union minister Gurudas Kamat claimed that ‘outsiders’ will soon sink their party in the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Disappointed with the way of functioning shown by Sanjay Nirupam, who is the president of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC), Kamat has withdrawn himself from the BMC poll process. He also directed his supporters to directly contact the six district presidents for their nominations.

Kamat, who is the also party in-charge for Gujarat and Rajasthan, is disappointed with Nirupam’s style of working.

According to a Congress insider, Nirupam has not taken Kamat into confidence when taking any decision pertaining to Mumbai. “Kamat had been yhe president of MRCC for nearly a decade and he has followers across the city. Kamat expects Nirupam to give some seats to his followers in the BMC elections. However, Nirupam has completely ignored Kamat and refrained from calling him to the party meetings,” claimed close confidante of Kamat.

He further said, “All these outsiders, including Nirupam, who has come from Shiv Sena earlier, or take Mohan Prakash, the state in-charge and general secretary of All Indic Congress Committee (AICC) basically a socialist, or Praveen Chheda, leader of opposition in the BMC who was associated with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will sink the Congress in BMC polls.

Meanwhile, the meeting of Congress parliamentary board committee appointed for the BMC polls was held at the Mumbai Cricket Association at Bandra-Kurla Complex on Friday. Previously elected leaders, Milind Deora, Eknath Gaikwad, Priya Dutt, Naseem Khan, former MRCC president Janardan Chandurkar and others were present. They expressed discontent over the Nirupam’s working style of working. One of the leader said, “These leaders have lodged a complaint against Nirupam to the party Vice President Rahul Gandhi and have also urged Gandhi to let Congress ally with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).”

The leader claimed on the contrary, Rahul Gandhi has given importance to the report submitted by party’s state in-charge Mohan Prakash. It is likely that Gandhi would ignore the letter sent by the leaders of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Nizamuddin Rayeen, Kamat follower has resigned from the post of president of Congress Minority Cell. “I feel, I could not give justice to minority community and hence tendered my resignation,” he said.