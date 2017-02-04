BMC election: Shiv Sena to withdraw from BJP government after civic poll?

Mumbai: A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who is also close to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has alleged the Sena is likely to withdraw support from state government if it gets a majority in THE BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The leader believes that Thackeray is likely to focus on expanding Sena’s base in the city and state than opt to help BJP stabilise their government.

Revealing dialogues from a close-door meeting with Thackeray, the senior leader said, Thackeray is very focussed about Sena and its political strategy. “Thackeray told me that he is against the Sena contesting elections as an ally of the BJP in the 2019 assembly poll. He is also against any post-poll alliance in the future,” said the BJP leader.

The fight is obviously going to be on seat sharing formula, which is why Thackeray also pulled out of the alliance for the civic polls this time. “It is very clear we will claim our stake on the current 122 seats if we contest together in 2019. As an alliance we have 185 seats combined, our 122 and Sena’s 63. We have to share the remaining 103 seats out of total 288 between us. Even if we will share 50 per cent seats with the Sena, they will not accept this formula as they will get only 52 additional seats, which will total to 115. That is far lesser than ours,” the leader observed.

The BJP leader justified Thackeray’s aggressiveness against the BJP and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. He also justified Uddhav’s decision to break the alliance. “If had not announced the decision to break the alliance with us, it was evident that Sena party would have split. His aggressiveness has boosted his party cadre and they will fight against BJP with more passion,” remarked the leader.

The BJP leader claimed if Sena wins more seats than BJP in civic polls, Thackeray will certainly withdraw support from the state government. “It will be his big and ambitious political decision. Then BJP will be forced to seek support from other parties like Nationalist Congress Party,” he said.

He added, “When Padma Vibhushan was awarded to NCP president Sharad Pawar, I thought there must be a link between Pawar coming close to Modi and Sena getting away from the alliance. My doubt was proven the next day, as he announced the break-up.”