BMC election 2017: Red faces in BJP after candidate list is leaked

Mumbai: In an embarrassment to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which bats for ‘good governance’, the party’s candidate list for the forthcoming civic elections was leaked on Wednesday night, prior to official announcement. The list which contains names of nearly 72 candidates was allegedly leaked from BJP’s Dadar-based Smruti Bhavan office has created a tense situation at the party administration office.

Confirming the leak, Ashish Shelar, BJP’s city wing president said, “The list is not the official list, as the party will soon make an official announcement regarding the candidates contesting elections.”

Shelar added, “Digitisation has some bad effects also, which can be seen as prior to official announcement the list of candidate’s reached the media. However, who leaked the list is yet to be known but party will take firm action against it” As per the leaked candidates’ list, candidates like Manoj Kotak and Parkash Gangadhare who are sitting corporators of BJP, seem to be contesting once again while sons of Ministers, Member of Parliament (MPs) and Member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) have been given preference by BJP party as Akash Purohit, son of Raj Purohit (MLA) , Neil Somaya, son of Kirit Somaiya (MP) are the names in the list of candidates who would be contesting election.

Also BJP, which was speaking of giving opportunities to young aspirants has given two tickets to one family in Andheri constituency. Kesariben Patel, sitting corporator along with her husband Murji Patel, an aspirant has been given the party ticket. However party giving two tickets to a single family has left local party workers in the constituency, upset with the party.