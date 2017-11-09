Black money hoarders are now complaining and opposing about demonetisation: Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai: Taking on the critics and opposition parties protesting over a year of demonenisation, Nitin Gadkari, Union minister for surface transport argued: “Those who have been troubled by the moves are the ones whose businesses thrived on black money and are complaining and opposing the most.”

Replying to queries over Congress scion and vice president Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about demonetisation bringing tears, Gadkari remarked: “Let him cry. Let his tears flow as he and the Congress are unemployed and out of power. They were the ones who were asking us as to what action we took on black money. Now when we have taken action there eyes have swelled with tears. Their pain is different.”

He added, “Those who were indulging in number two business and those leaders who were supporting it are the ones who are crying foul the most”. Gadkari said whenever the government undertakes any major tax or financial reforms there are bound to be initial teething problems, but people would get long-term relief.

Commenting upon the several infrastructure projects undertaken by the government, Gadkari announced his ministry was ready to allocate Rs 2,000 crore for development of water transport on Mumbai’s Mithi river. “If the state government were to submit a proposal to this effect the Center was ready to approve it,” said Gadkari. Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar disclosed that the state government was in the process of finalising the proposal.

Defending the government’s demonetisation move that completed one year, Gadkari claimed 99.99 per cent of the black money has been mopped up by the banks. Out of which agencies are probing 17.73 lakh suspicious transactions.

“There are 4.7 lakh bank accounts which have been found to be suspicious. The tax authorities are tracing the trail of Rs 3,68,000 crore unaccounted money. The demonetisation move had brought about positive impact with more than 1.5 lakh new tax payers filing their income tax returns”, said Gadkari.