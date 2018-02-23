Free Press Journal
BJP spoke of cleaning up Ganga, but banks got cleaned up: Hardik Patel

— By Agencies | Feb 23, 2018 08:32 am
Mumbai: Popular Gujarat Patidar leader Hardik Patel is going to teach use of social media to Mumbai Congress team on Thursday A small programme has been organised by Congress in which he will participate For the first time, Mr Patel will communicate with Congress workers about the effective use of social media at Ranga Sharda Hotel Bandra . Photo by BL SONI

Mumbai: The BJP spoke about cleaning up the river Ganga, but during its regime banks have got “cleaned up” instead, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel said on Thursday. He was speaking at an event organised by the Mumbai unit of the Congress here.

“The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to say they would not let corruption happen in the country. However, (liquor baron) Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi (who is at the centre of alleged scam at Punjab National Bank) escaped from the country after stealing the nation’s money. It seems that the BJP is encouraging corruption,” Patel said.

Neither prime minister Modi nor any of the BJP leaders have given any assurance about bringing the fraudsters back to the country within a specific period, Patel said. “Banks have got cleaned up during the regime of those who spoke about cleaning up the Ganga,” he said.


