BJP slams opposition over Ram Kadam remark row

Mumbai: The Maharashtra BJP accused the Opposition Wednesday of being least bothered about the people’s real issues and fuelling instead the controversy over its MLA Ram Kadam’s anti-women remarks, even as ally Shiv Sena demanded strict action against the legislator.

BJP state spokesperson Madhav Bhandari played down Kadam’s remark, saying as the MLA has expressed regret over it, the matter is over. “After Kadam regretted his comments, the chapter is over for the party now. He has tweeted about it, so there is no need to comment on it,” Bhandari said.

Asked about the Opposition slamming the MLA and targeting the BJP, he said, “The opposition parties are not concerned about the ‘real issues’ of the state. They do not want to take any stand over issues that matter, hence they are continuing their tirade against Kadam.”