BJP should clarify: Sena

Mumbai : The Shiv Sena on Thursday said that the BJP should clarify to the nation why it had raised the 2G scam issue in a big way, after a special court acquitted all the accused in the case.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut wondered if the court verdict meant that “there was no scam in the first place”. “Those who raised the allegation of scam are now ruling the country. It is up to them to clarify,” Raut said, without naming any party.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Supriya Sule expressed happiness at the 2G verdict, saying that justice has been done. “So happy for my friend Kanni.. justice done (sic),” Sule said in a tweet, referring to DMK MP Kanimozhi. Sule is the daughter of Sharad Pawar, who served as the agriculture minister in the UPA government which was rocked by the 2G spectrum allocation scam.