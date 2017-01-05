Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#RahulGandhi
Home / Mumbai / BJP, Shiv Sena try to outdo each other ahead of Mumbai civic polls

BJP, Shiv Sena try to outdo each other ahead of Mumbai civic polls

— By PTI | Jan 05, 2017 08:51 am
FOLLOW US:

Aditya ThackerayShivsena can celebrate its joy anytime in the near future, but for now the most important thing for us is to go out on the streets and help stranded Mumbaikars” Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena chief

Mumbai : In an apparent bid to outdo the ally BJP ahead of the crucial city civic body (BMC) polls this year, Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray today announced that noted composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan will teach music to students of municipal schools.

Yesterday Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had signed a memorandum of understanding with the art director Nitin Desai to train unemployed youth in film and stage-related trades.

Also Read: Mumbai: BJP, Sena are at loggerheads for employee credit society polls

“Extremely glad to announce that Shankar Mahadevan ji @Shankar_Live will be teaching music in BMC schools this year on!!” Aaditya, son of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, tweeted today.


Many BMC-run schools have active music departments with students who have talent for art and music, and association with Mahadevan will only take it further, he said.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK