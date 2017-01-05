BJP, Shiv Sena try to outdo each other ahead of Mumbai civic polls

Mumbai : In an apparent bid to outdo the ally BJP ahead of the crucial city civic body (BMC) polls this year, Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray today announced that noted composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan will teach music to students of municipal schools.

Yesterday Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had signed a memorandum of understanding with the art director Nitin Desai to train unemployed youth in film and stage-related trades.

“Extremely glad to announce that Shankar Mahadevan ji @Shankar_Live will be teaching music in BMC schools this year on!!” Aaditya, son of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, tweeted today.

Many BMC-run schools have active music departments with students who have talent for art and music, and association with Mahadevan will only take it further, he said.