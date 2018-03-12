BJP set to increase its tally in Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra

Mumbai: The ruling BJP is set to increase its tally from Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha and also in the state Legislative Council, given its improved strength in the 288-member Legislative Assembly post the 2014 polls. Elections will be held on March 23 for various seats of the Rajya Sabha, including six from Maharashtra, falling vacant on April 2.

At present, the opposition Congress and the NCP hold two seats each, while the Shiv Sena and the BJP have apiece each of these six seats of the Upper House of Parliament. The BJP, with its tally of 122 in the Assembly, is poised to get three Rajya Sabha seats now, while the Sena, the Congress and the NCP will get one each.

Meanwhile, the biennial elections to 21 Legislative Council seats, out of the total 78, are due later this year. At present, the BJP has 18 members in the Upper House, while the NCP is the single largest party with 23 members followed by the Congress at 19. Of the 21 seats set to fall vacant, the NCP presently holds eight, the Congress and the BJP four each, the Shiv Sena two, while the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), the Lok Bharati and an Independent member hold one each. Of these 21 seats, 11 are from the MLAs’ quota.

The BJP, with its strength of 122 in the 288-member Assembly, can win five Council seats, while the Congress and NCP can get one candidate each elected.