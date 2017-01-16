BJP seeks half of Mayor’s term as seat-sharing talks with Shiv Sena begin

Mumbai: Claiming the Mayor’s post in the civic body, Bharatiya Janata Party is set to demand half the term of the top post from Shiv Sena as leaders from the two parties meet for the first time on Monday to begin negotiations about a seat-sharing formula.

The BJP has delegated the responsibility for the negotiations with Sena to Ashish Shelar, the party’s city president, along with ministers Prakash Mehta and Vinod Tawde. On the other side, Shiv Sena will represented by the party’s Member of Rajya Sabha Anil Desai, member of state legislative council Anil Parab and former legislator Ravindra Mirlekar.

Shelar and Parab confirmed the kick-starting of dialogue over seat sharing for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, but refused to talk about the conditions that will be discussed. A BJP minister said on condition of anonymity, “Before arriving at a consensus about forming an alliance with the Sena, we want to be clear that their party will give two and a half years of the Mayor’s term to a BJP corporator. This has been suggested by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during a meeting of party ministers.”

Another senior BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “CM Fadnavis is of the opinion to contest the civic polls jointly with Sena as BJP has to speed up infrastructure projects started in Mumbai and the suburban city with the backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Some of them are Fadnavis’ dream projects, which would probably be stuck through opposition from Sena if the two parties contest against each other.”

The minister for finance conceded that the party cadre is against the alliance, but added that development is the main agenda of the BJP, and Fadnavis and Uddhav will review the situation in positive light to achieve that goal.

The Sena camp is tight-lipped about developments as nobody is prepared to speak on record. A Sena leader said an internal survey shows better results if Sena contests separately. “Sena would win about 105 seats if we will go solo in Mumbai,” he claimed. BJP, too, has claimed it will win 103 seats in the civic polls in the city.

Meanwhile, BJP has announced a 29-member election committee for the civic poll in Mumbai, which is led by Shelar. “The team will prepare the election manifesto. It will select probable candidates, will manage poll rallies and other issues related to elections,” said Shelar.