BJP MP flays Maha govt over loan waiver scheme for farmers

Mumbai: The BJP’s Lok Sabha member, Nana Patole, has criticised the party-led government in Maharashtra over the tardy implementation of the loan waiver scheme for farmers.

Saying that farmers’ suicides are still on the rise despite the announcement of the debt write-off, Patole, Lok Sabha member from Bhandara Gondia seat, said the government is “insensitive” towards the problems of the farmers.

“I would like to know whether farmers’ suicides have gone down recently, after the state government had announced loan waiver scheme a month back. It clearly means there are several problems with the loan waiver scheme and it is not

being implemented properly,” Patole told PTI.

Patole’s comments came in the wake of the state BJP’s executive held here yesterday, where the farmers’ issue had figured prominently.

“The BJP-led state government is certainly insensitive towards farmers’ problems and hence, the frustration among the farmers is growing. Many farmers are ending their lives because they are losing hope that this government could do something for them,” Patole said,

“The chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) had termed the announcement of loan waiver as historic because the estimated waiver amount is Rs 34,000 crore. The decision was announced a month back and still the state authorities and banks are struggling to collect the data, compile and process it,” he said.

“If the state government has information of farmers while disbursing loan, it takes quarterly review of loan, repayment history and outstanding loan amount-still it needs more time to come up with accurate figures; then I suspect the motive of the government as well as the method of implementing it,” Patole said.

As per a report compiled by the Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner, nearly 34 farmers ended their lives in eight districts of Marathwada region during the past 10 days, though the cause has not be ascertained in every case yet.

The region has seen below-average rainfall this monsoon so far.

As many as 580 farmer suicides have been reported in Marathwada till August 15 since January 1, with Beed district topping the list at 107 suicides, the report said.