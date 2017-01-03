BJP moves Election Commission against Owaisi’s speech in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint against All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asauddin Owaisi over his controversial speech in the city on Sunday to the State Election Commission. The BJP has stated that Owaisi’s speech sought to provoke communal tension in the city.

Owaisi, who is also Member of Parliament (MP) had stated that if people support AIMIM, he will try to get approval of a special budget for Muslims worth Rs 6,770 crore.

“Owaisi’s speech was aimed at inciting communal tension and to disturb the law and order situation in the city. The demands made in the speech are completely illegal. They are also against the principles that the Supreme Court ruling has set today and is also detrimental for the Muslim community,” the letter given to state election commission by Mumbai BJP General Secretary Sumant Ghaisas said.

Ghaisas has added that according to Supreme Court verdict, nobody can appeal to voters on basis of religion and caste. When asked if the decision came on Monday, how could it be applicable to Owaisi who had delivered the speech on Sunday, Ghaisas said, “The rule is already in existence, but today only it was interpreted by the SC.” Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said, “The BJP has been trying to take all sections of the society along and development for all is our aim. And hence we have urged the SEC to take note of Owaisi’s speech and take stern action against such efforts to create communal rift.”

“Muslims represent around 21 per cent of total population of wards in BMC. If the budget of BMC is Rs 36,000 crore, Rs 6,770 crore should have been allotted for development of Muslims which was not,” he had said.

“If we are able to elect only 30-40 corporates, we will ensure the injustice done to Muslims all these years is not repeated,” Owaisi had said.