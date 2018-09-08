BJP ministers shield party MLA Ram Kadam

Mumbai: Under fire for his comments on ‘kidnapping’ girls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ram Kadam on Friday found support from senior party leaders including Chandrakant Patil and Pankaja Munde. Whereas NCP women wing has started sit-in protest against Kadam at Ghatkopar police station since Friday morning demanding action against him.

On the other hand the Shiv Sena likened Kadam to Alauddin Khilji, who laid siege of Chittor in early 1300 century, and questioned the silence of party leaders over the legislator’s comments on kidnapping women. Patil, minister for revenue while speaking from Panvel said, Kadam does not have a “history” of making such comments. “Ram Kadam has publicly apologised and this issue should now be ended. He is known for immensely helping women. Thousands of women in his constituency tie him rakhi every year,” Patil said.

Pankaja Munde, minister for women and children welfare said, “I don’t know his intention, but a wrong message went out. However, as he has apologised, the matter should be closed.” She added, he will not be sacked from the party. Vidya Chavan, former state president of women’s wing of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has staged dharna (sit-in) protest at the premises of Ghatkopar police station.

Hundreds of women gathered at the police station. Chavan has demanded to take strict action against Kadam and should be arrested. Meanwhile, there is a heavy police bandobast at Kadam’s residence since Thursday. Shiv Sena, ally of the BJP, lambasted Kadam and termed him as Alauddin Khilji. In an editorial of the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, the Sena said ‘Jauhar’ done by queen Padmavati against the atrocities committed by Alauddin Khilji inspires women even today.

“In today’s time, the situation is such that women in Maharashtra will be forced to perform ‘Jauhar’ against the BJP’s Khilji,” the Sena said. I don’t know his intention, but a wrong message went out. However, as he has apologised, the matter should be closed, said Pankaja Munde, Minister for Women and Children Welfare.