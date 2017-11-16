BJP minister Chandrakant Patil offered Rs 5 crore to switch sides: Shiv Sena MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav

Mumbai: In a bid to get rid of the troubles by Shiv Sena despite being in power, the Bharatiya Janata Party seems to be offering Sena legislators money to join the BJP. A case of Harshwardhan Jadhav, Sena legislator from Kannad assembly constituency in Aurangabad district, on Wednesday revealed how the BJP is desperate to split the Sena.

According to Jadhav, he was offered Rs 5 crore to join the BJP by Chandrakant Patil, senior BJP leader and minister for public works department. Jadhav, son in law of Raosaheb Danve, state president of BJP, said that BJP minister Patil offered him the amount if he swore allegiance to their party by joining the BJP.

“I went to meet Patil at his official resident opposite Mantralaya in Mumbai in the last week of October. I wanted to know why the state government is not allocating a member of legislative assembly (MLA) fund to repair and construct roads in my constituency,” said Jadhav. He added that instead of replying to his grievances, Patil offered him the prospect of leaving the Sena and joining the BJP.

“Patil assured me that the BJP would take care of the money that I would need to win the by-election. Patil also assured me if I lose the by-election, the BJP would take care of me and make me a member of the Upper House,” said Jadhav. “I may be not the only member who has been offered money to join the BJP. There were more than dozens of Sena legislators who may have got an offer from Patil,” claimed Jadhav and added that he would never quit the Sena.

Dhananajay Munde, leader of opposition, demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations. Meanwhile, Patil did not respond to calls and did not give a clarification. Instead, Madhav Bhandari, BJP spokesperson, said that Jadhav has no credibility and hence his statement cannot be trusted.