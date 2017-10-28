BJP leadership didn’t keep Devendra Fadnavis in loop on loan waiver, says Prithviraj Chavan

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has run into many problems when implementing the loan waiver schemes, which was announced suddenly, despite Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ reluctance to announce it, initially. There are now new claims being made by Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, who has alleged the Bharatiya Janta Party’s central leadership had kept Fadnavis in the dark when announcing the loan waiver scheme.

The announcement was made by Chandrakant Patil, minister for revenue. Chavan claimed that Centre had got worried after the farmers’ strike and death of farmers in police firing in Manesar and had fear that it would replicate in Maharashtra.Speaking with select media, Chavan said, from the beginning, Fadnavis was against the loan waiver.

“Fadnavis had claimed that the loan waiver would benefit banks and not farmers and he was advocating long-term schemes to make agriculture sector sustainable,” Chavan recalled. Chavan said, “After the Sangharsha Yatra organised by Congress, the state government came under a lot of pressure and was compelled to think seriously about the loan waiver.” Chavan claims the political atmosphere was going against the BJP, which alerted the central leadership of BJP.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi made announcement of loan waiver up to Rs 1 lakh during Uttar Pradesh assembly poll that made Fadnavis to rethink over his stand,” Chavan said. Chavan added the state witnessed farmers strike for the first time in the history which was replicated in Madhya Pradesh.

“Few farmers died in police firing in MP during protest and then the central leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party came in trouble,” said Chavan, adding, “Then the BJP leadership asked Chandrakant Patil to announce Rs 34,000 crore package of loan waiver.” Chavan alleged BJP did not take in confidence Chief Minister and even to finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. Chavan reiterated how the loan waiver be the fiasco due to mismanagement of the state.