BJP Foundation Day Rally LIVE: Mumbaikars facing traffic woes; check police advisory
Today, BJP president Amit Shah is going to address a mega rally in Mumbai at 11:30 am on the occasion of the party’s 38th Foundation Day, which is seen as a formal launch of its campaign for the 2019 polls. On this occasion, BJP party workers from various parts of Maharashtra have already started to come to attend the event at the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in suburban Bandra.
However, due to huge number of people gather on the streets, Mumbaikars are already facing huge traffic problems. Surprisingly, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also found himself in trouble. On Thursday night, Big B tweeted on his Twitter handle, “T 2765 – A 30 min drive .. takes 5 hours .. ! thats the Phantom movie camera moving at 500 frames per second .. Film City to JVPD Scheme, Juhu .. normal camera moves at 24 frames ..”
T 2765 – A 30 min drive .. takes 5 hours .. ! thats the Phantom movie camera moving at 500 frames per second .. Film City to JVPD Scheme, Juhu .. normal camera moves at 24 frames ..
Mumbai Police have already issued the traffic issue advisory in which they have mentioned the traffic guidelines and diversions of routes.
Check out the Mumbai Police traffic advisory:
Traffic Guidelines for 06-04-2018 #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/9SKamnEQl6
Watch Amit Shah’s Mega rally live here starting at 11:30 am
Here are the live updates of BJP Foundation Day Rally:
Traffic just not moving. Stuck on khirani road for last 25mins. @mumbairoads @smart_mumbaikar @BeatTrafficJams @MumbaiPolice what’s the issue? @RidlrMUM
@BJP4India @bjpmaha @AmitShah @narendramodi @Dev_Fadnavis #Mumbai is already crumbling due to poor #infrastructure then why create more pain for #Mumbaikars #MumbaiTraffic with #ChaloBKC Rally? With Stupid young kids creating traffic jam on WEH pic.twitter.com/l8rwopaGuh
