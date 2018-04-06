Free Press Journal
BJP Foundation Day Rally LIVE: Mumbaikars facing traffic woes; check police advisory

— By FPJ Web Desk | Apr 06, 2018 09:56 am
BJP Foundation Day, bjp foundation day rally, bjp president, bjp, amit shah, bjp strengh of power, bkc,BJP Foundation Day Rally LIVE, live updates, Mumbai TrafficPTI Photo

Today, BJP president Amit Shah is going to address a mega rally in Mumbai at 11:30 am on the occasion of the party’s 38th Foundation Day, which is seen as a formal launch of its campaign for the 2019 polls. On this occasion, BJP party workers from various parts of Maharashtra have already started to come to attend the event at the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in suburban Bandra.

However, due to huge number of people gather on the streets, Mumbaikars are already facing huge traffic problems. Surprisingly, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan also found himself in trouble. On Thursday night, Big B tweeted on his Twitter handle, “T 2765 – A 30 min drive .. takes 5 hours .. ! thats the Phantom movie camera moving at 500 frames per second .. Film City to JVPD Scheme, Juhu .. normal camera moves at 24 frames ..”

 


Mumbai Police have already issued the traffic issue advisory in which they have mentioned the traffic guidelines and diversions of routes.

Check out the Mumbai Police traffic advisory:

Watch Amit Shah’s Mega rally live here starting at 11:30 am

Here are the live updates of BJP Foundation Day Rally:

