BJP foundation day rally in Mumbai: Twitterati slam BJP for heavy traffic and inconvenience in the city

BJP foundation day rally in Mumbai: Twitterati slam BJP for heavy traffic and inconvenience in the city

— By FPJ Web Desk | Apr 06, 2018 03:49 pm
Since last night people are getting stuck in traffic jam on Western Express highway because of BJP foundation day which is celebrated on Friday. People are furious because of the political rally which is conducted by BJP and around 5 lakh people have arrived at the venue even superstar Amitabh Bachchan was stuck in the horrible traffic jam last night and tweeted “T 2765 – A 30 min drive .. takes 5 hours .. ! thats the Phantom movie camera moving at 500 frames per second .. Film City to JVPD Scheme, Juhu .. normal camera moves at 24 frames ..”

Even in the morning people were late for their work as the traffic jam has not reduced and police have released a press note for the traffic jam and are not allowing heavy vehicles in Bandra area. In this hustle-bustle Twitter users have slammed the government for not thinking about the people and the current situation, as there is Metro construction going on Western Express highway which lead to heavy traffic jam and now the rally will make the traffic jam more worse.

Check out the Twitter reaction on Mumbai Traffic Jam


