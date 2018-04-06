BJP foundation day rally in Mumbai: Twitterati slam BJP for heavy traffic and inconvenience in the city
Since last night people are getting stuck in traffic jam on Western Express highway because of BJP foundation day which is celebrated on Friday. People are furious because of the political rally which is conducted by BJP and around 5 lakh people have arrived at the venue even superstar Amitabh Bachchan was stuck in the horrible traffic jam last night and tweeted “T 2765 – A 30 min drive .. takes 5 hours .. ! thats the Phantom movie camera moving at 500 frames per second .. Film City to JVPD Scheme, Juhu .. normal camera moves at 24 frames ..”
Even in the morning people were late for their work as the traffic jam has not reduced and police have released a press note for the traffic jam and are not allowing heavy vehicles in Bandra area. In this hustle-bustle Twitter users have slammed the government for not thinking about the people and the current situation, as there is Metro construction going on Western Express highway which lead to heavy traffic jam and now the rally will make the traffic jam more worse.
Check out the Twitter reaction on Mumbai Traffic Jam
My Question to @BJP4India and @Dev_Fadnavis was it necessary to hold such a rally on a Friday in BKC which is centre of Mumbai.
Could you not plan this rally on Sunday.
We are already facing bad traffic situation in the city and yesterday was *4
Pls use our mandate wisely. https://t.co/rDy2H4EBuJ
— Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) April 6, 2018
Due to Mega Rally of BJP at BKC Mumbai life of Mumbai’s people disrupted—- morning office hours traffic jam, trains slow down—– people reached late to offices —— This is nothing but harassment to Mumbaikar —-
— Dhananjay Raje,Journalists (@DJournalists) April 6, 2018
Whats the traffic situation? Need to pick up kids from airport at 6. Coming from navi mumbai. How early should I start @MumbaiPolice @TrafflineMUM
— Ashish (@ashishkibaat) April 6, 2018
via #WA
Achhe din be like:
accha air & water pollution
acchi gandagi
achhe potholes
achhe encroachments
achhe traffic violations
achha ghoos bhrastachar. #Nagpur #mumbai #Pune #Nasik
— JumanjiPlayer (@dotnagpur) April 6, 2018
Slow moving #traffic on #SCLR from #Kapadia Nagar towards Mumbai #University #MumbaiTraffic
— Ridlr Mumbai (@RidlrMUM) April 6, 2018
Mumbaikars are angry because of traffic jams and local buses, trains being cancelled at the last moment. #ThankYouBJP You should hold such rallies every week in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/FlY3gwcNwm
— Zeeshan Mhaskar (@MhaskarChief) April 6, 2018
Mumbai jam because #bjpdivas #chalobkc
Everywhere traffic jam in Mumbai
W.E highway & Eastern highway jam😡😡😡😡
— Mahesh Mishra (@maheshmishra) April 6, 2018
BJP halted Mumbai traffic for hours but no one said anything
Farmers protested for their rights were termed as ‘Urban Naxals’ can we call BJP people as Urban Goondas? #IndiaTrustsBJP
— Tejas Kumbhar (@tejjINC) April 6, 2018
Don’t blame Farmers rally. It was very organised n care was taken that daily commuters n school going children shouldn’t get affected. Ur words prove that u bjp people are against farmers.
— P Patil (@PPatil120877) April 6, 2018
We need to have strict guidelines for any party or organisers so as to ensure ZERO disruption of life while arranging such party meetings. Unfortunately politicians create such racket and call it show of strength.
— अमित עמית शुकला (@shuklaamit) April 6, 2018
Traffic Guidelines for 06-04-2018 #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/9SKamnEQl6
— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 5, 2018
What’s happened with the traffic in Mumbai ? 😱 @RidlrMUM @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice #MumbaiTraffic #TrafficUpdate @RedFMIndia @RedtroFM pic.twitter.com/GGSH2siT3m
— Kabir Puthran (@Kabir_Puthran) April 5, 2018