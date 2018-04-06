BJP Foundation Day Rally: BJP President Amit Shah to show strength of power at BKC

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will show its strength of party workers and power percolated to the grass root level at Gram Panchayat, on Friday, the formation day of the party in presence of Amit Shah, party president. Shah will address the rally at Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) ground at Bandra-Kurla complex (BKC) in the morning. Party source claimed at least three lakh karykartas will attend the rally. Meanwhile, Shah held core committee meeting on Thursday evening and took review of task given to strengthen each and every the booth with appointing active party workers.

BJP will celebrate its formation day at BKC. The party has invited public representatives elected at Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti, Zilla Parishad, municipal council, municipal corporation including assembly and parliament representatives. The number of invitees is around three lakh. The party has engaged 28 trains and more than 200 buses to bring these representatives and party workers from across the state.

Shah will address the rally at 11.30 pm, then he will address indoor meeting with party legislators and members of parliament. Meanwhile, he took review in core committee meeting. According to insider, he asked members to focus on Loksabha poll schedule on 2019. “Party leaders have to take care of his own assembly and parliament constituency and neighbouring constituency where we do not have representative. Before the election, each booth must have active karykartas and he must know every voters comes under his booth,” Shah directed the meeting.

“During 1995-99 when Sena-BJP yuti was in power in the state, gram panchayat and Zilla Parishad election was held in 1997 which was won by Congress. The power at grass root was dream for us. Now, the political scenario has completely changed. We had Sarpanchas in many villages and this shows how BJP has percolated in grass root level,” said BJP leader and added, this gives us boost and faith that BJP will win next election.

Traffic police make arrangement for alternate routes for Amit Shah’s BKC rally

In order to ensure smooth movement of traffic for the public rally to be addressed by Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Friday at Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) ground at Bandra-Kurla complex, the Mumbai Traffic police have made arrangements for alternate routes. No entry for heavy vehicles of goods carriers entering Mumbai at Anand nagar check naka at Mulund (E), Modela check naka at Mulund (W), Airoli check naka and Vashi check naka will be restricted. Thane city, Thane rural and Navi Mumbai police have been requested to divert and stop heavy vehicles.

Traffic congestion is likely to occur at the Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway towards BKC. Commuters have been advised to avoid Santacruz-Chembur Link road, Surve junction on Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Sion junction, Dharavi T Junction, Hansbhugra Marg, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus road and Nehru road till Ambedkar junction and Shardadevi road at Matunga (E). Alternate routes at Juhu-Vile Parle road, LBS road at Mulund and Eastern Freeway will be available for commuters in the eastern suburbs. Swami Vivekanand road and Linking road will be accessible in the western suburbs. The students appearing for exams and commuters heading towards airport and railway stations should plan their travel in advance.