BJP Foundation Day: Golden era will start when BJP takes Bengal and Odisha, says Amit Shah

Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which once claimed it would retain power with majority on its own in 2019 has come down and now asserted that it will come back to power with allies as National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by Narendra Modi. Amit Shah, party president in Mumbai said until and unless BJP will not win Odisha and West Bengal (in state assembly poll), it can not be said the golden era of the party began.

BJP completed 34 years of its formation. The party was formed in Mumbai on April 6, 1980. Shah was present to celebrate foundation day of the party. Through his speech, Shah began parliament poll campaign and appealed party leader and workers to be ready for next election. Shah addressed the huge rally at Bandra-Kurla Complex on Friday afternoon and later addressed the media.

Stressing on no advance poll of simoulatanious election of Parliament and assembly will be held, Shah said, the next government will be of NDA and Modi will led it. “I hope no allies from NDA will quit from it. In fact, the number of allies of NDA has increased as compare to numbers in 2014. NDA will form next government,” said Shah.

When asked BJP had earlier claimed the party will come in power with its own in 2019, Shah said, the party reached from two Members of Parliament (MPs) to 330. Despite having full majority in Parliament, BJP formed the government of NDA keeping allies intact with BJP.” He added, even in Assam, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, we have majority and still form government of NDA. Hence, the next government will be of NDA.

Replying to a question related to Shiv Sena, ally of BJP, Shah said, Sena is ally of BJP in Centre and at the state. “It is our strong desire Sena must remain with us as ally,” said Shah.

BJP president said, his party is in power in 20 states, 68 percent area of the country is under rule of BJP and the party ruled on 70 percent population. He said, “Still the current regime of BJP is not golden era. When we will come in power in Odisha and West Bengal with full majority, then we can say golden era of the party began.”

During his speech, Shah criticised Congress and Rahul Gandhi, president of the Congress. Shah named Gandhi as Rahul Baba and said, “(Sharad) Pawar (chief of Nationalist Congres Party) has given him injection (guided) and hence Rahul Baba is asking outcome of BJP government from Modi ji.”

Shah said, Rahul Baba has no right to ask questions to Modi. People want to know what Congress did in last 60 years. We want to know what did his four generations did (when they were in power). “Modi government took the decision to give one and half percent more rate than the production cost to the farm produce. This is one of the recommendation by Swaminathan Commission. This is the reason why Congres and did not allow to function the parliament as Congress will expose they did not take decision for the farmers which Modi has taken,” Shah said.

CM Devendra Fadnavis, Raosaheb Danve, state party president, Chandrakant Patil, minister for revenue and Ashish Shelar, Mumbai wing president also addressed the rally. Shelar claimed more than 5 lakh people across the state gathered to celebrate the party’s foundation day.