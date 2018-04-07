BJP Foundation Day: BJP won’t remove reservation to SC/ST, says Amit Shah

Mumbai: Amit Shah, president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused opposition Congress is playing caste politics over reservation of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) issue. He said BJP won’t allow to remove reservation.

Shah said opposition Congress is deliberately spreading falsehood the government had done away with the SC/ST Act. Assuring the cadres and the people the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will never scrap the reservation quota. He added the BJP will neither allow anyone else to attempt at scrapping the reservation quota.

In a bid to appropriate the legacy of Dalit icons, Shah announced elected representatives of the party have been directed to visit 20,000 villages in their respective constituencies and explain to the people the various pro-poor decisions of the government.

He said, “On April 11, the party will observe Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jayanti, on April 13 the Dr B R Ambedkar memorial in New Delhi will be inaugurated and on April 14, the BJP cadres, ministers and elected representatives will celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti by visiting 20,000 villages.