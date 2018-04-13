BJP Fast: Railway minister Piyush Goyal leads BJP’s hunger strike in Thane

Thane: Congress is a party with no issues, and a party of scam, alleged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who was a part of BJP’s nation-wide hunger strike arranged in Thane. Under the leadership of Goyal and MLA Sanjay Kelkar, the hunger strike of the party was peacefully observed.

Claiming it as ‘Aatmaklesh’, the BJP had announced a day fast to condemn the Congress party’s effort of washout at the budget session in the Parliament. “Congress has just wasted the time of country by creating ruckus at the budget session, it is an issue less party and therefore, it just want to while away the time. Congress disrupted the budget session and has insulted Dr Bababasaheb Ambedkar by insulting the constitutional rights and is answerable to the country. To condemn this behaviour, we are observing fast and soon people will also know the drama Congress leaders have to play,” remarked Piyush Goyal.

Dressed in grey jacket, Piyush arrived in Thane around 10 am on Thursday and paid tribute to the statue of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Court Naka and later arrived to the fasting venue.

“The BJP is exposing the Congress and its leaders. The party is leaderless, girder less and only ambitious for the power. For more than 50 years, the Congress government kept people of India on hopes. BJP is working towards making India powerful and the opposition parties just do not want to let people taste the fruits of this powerful country,” Goyal added.

Also as the birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is on April 14, the BJP has decided to raise the issue of Congress party’s insult to Dr B R Ambedkar in the forthcoming elections. Goyal added, “Congress has never ever had respect for Dr Ambedkar. The party has always insulted the father of Constitution and therefore is answerable to the people.”