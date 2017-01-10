BJP emerges largest party in civic bodies in Maharashtra

The party now holds 78 out of 191 posts of Municipal Council Chairmen and has returned 1,190 councillors on its own symbol

Mumbai: Despite the demonetisation move brought by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November, people have voted in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the civic polls that are being held in four phases in Maharashtra. The party now holds 78 out of 191 posts of Municipal Council Chairmen and has returned 1,190 councillors on its own symbol.

“This is a mandate for the BJP government in the state as well as the Centre. People have accepted the decision of demonetisation,” state BJP president Raosaheb Danve-Patil said here after the results were out.

“Apart from the 72 posts of Municipal Council Chairmen that we have won on our own symbol, we have at least six more Council Chairmen’s posts won by our allies,” Danve-Patil said and added that the closest opponent has won less than half of ours.

The Congress bagged 36, NCP 21 and Shiv Sena 26 posts of Municipal Council Chairman, while they have 919, 788 and 616 councillors respectively at the end of fourth phase of council elections.

The last phase of council polls was in Nagpur and Gondia districts. The fact that NCP couldn’t get even a single Municipal Council Chairmanship and got only 26 out of total 118 councillors are considered to be a blow to the party and particularly its national leader Praful Patel, who hails from Gondia.

The last phase of municipal council polls has also given a blow to two BJP leaders. The BJP put up a poor show in Kalmeshwar municipal council where Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has a strong hold. Kampti, neighbouring Nagpur, is the other place where the BJP has put up a bad show. The municipal council is controlled by energy minister in state cabinet Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

