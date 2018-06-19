BJP corporator wants to name flyover after Sridevi in Mumbai, letter sent to municipal commissioner

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Yogiraj Dabhadkar has demanded to name flyover on Mogra nullah at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri after late Sridevi. Yogiraj Dabhadkar who is also the chairman of the K West ward committee, wrote to mayor, according to India.com he was quoted saying, “A flyover on Mogra nullah near Celebration Club at Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, should be named ‘Abhinetri Sridevi Udanpool” in memory of the renowned actress.”

He also further added saying, “Sridevi, who started her career in Bollywood as a child artiste in the film Julie, acted in several popular movies. Along with Hindi films, she also acted in Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil films. In 2013, Sridevi was felicitated with the Padmashri award by the Centre for her achievements in the field of acting”.

The letter was put up for discussion in the civic group leader’s meeting, but before the decision, the letter was sent to municipal commissioner for his remarks. Sridevi was found dead in a bathtub at Dubai’s hotel, the actress was in Dubai for nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor earlier this year.