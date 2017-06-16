BJP chief Amit Shah in Mumbai for three days

Mumbai: BJP president Amit Shah will be in Mumbai for three days from Friday as part of his 110-day tour of all states to strengthen the party. The highlight of his visit will be a meeting on Sunday evening with the city’s eminent intellectuals to discuss with them the party’s ideology and policies and he will review the state unit’s drive to strengthen the party at the booth level.

He has lined up a score of meetings on Friday, starting with floral tributes to Shivaji, Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray at Shivaji Park and hold at noon a meeting with party MPs, MLAs, state office-bearers, morcha, mandal and district presidents and other elected representatives at Garware Club. A party spokesman said Shah will meet the state ministers at the CM’s residence at 2.30 and the party MPs and MLAs at Sahyadri from 6.30 pm.

On Saturday, he will meet core committee members besides reviewing activities of the state unit and hold a meeting of departments and committees of the state unit. He has also called a press conference on Saturday at 3 pm at Vasant Smriti where he would hold all these meetings.