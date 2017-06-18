BJP chief Amit Shah Hints At Going It Alone

political message But BJP chief says Fadnavis govt will last full term.

ON INDO-PAK CRICKET – The BJP chief ruled out resumption of bilateral cricket ties between India and Pakistan anytime soon.

ON DARJEELING CRISIS – Amit Shah made it clear that the BJP was yet to decide on its stand on the statehood demand in the hills of Bengal. Darjeeling is represented by a BJP MP in the Lok Sabha.

Mumbai : BJP chief Amit Shah told reporters on Saturday that the party will focus on each and every seat (Assembly and Parliament) so that it gets a majority on its own. Political observers feel this is a message to the Shiv Sena, the BJP’s alliance partner in Maharashtra, which has been critical of the Fadnavis government on every count. Shah also said that should there be mid-term polls in the state, the BJP will form the government on its own strength.

Amit Shah is scheduled to meet Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s home on Sunday. Devendra Fadnavis by his side, the BJP was all praises for the government. He predicted that the state government would complete its full five year tenure, no matter what the critics say.

On the farmers’ strike, Shah said that the response of the Fadnavis regime was just and appropriate. Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Mumbai. On Saturday, he met party legislators, corporators of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, state party spokespersons, party office-bearers and vistaraks.

Addressing the media at Vasant Smruti, the BJP office at Dadar, Shah elaborated on the achievements of the Narendra Modi regime at the Centre and the state government in Maharashtra.

“We are open to suggestions. We will discuss with all parties and will try to come to a consensus,” Shah said when questioned about the presidential candidate. It is learnt that the BJP president will discuss the issue with Uddhav Thackeray when he meets him on Sunday.