Bizman alleges `6 cr extortion in Dawood’s name

Mumbai: Police have registered a case of extortion and encroachment on a businessman’s complaint that a group had asked him for Rs 6 crores as extortion money in the name of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Police said that businessman Ali Siddhiqui, 59, a resident of Andheri, owns five acres of land in Vasai’s Waliv area.

“It was encroached by a group of people in June this year and when Siddhiqui asked the group to vacate it, the group in turn demanded extortion money,” said Tilak Raj Roshan, Additional Superintendent of Police, Palghar. Siddhiqui alleged that the group demanded Rs 5 crores for Dawood Ibrahim and Rs 1 crore for themselves, Roshan said.

“Based on the complaint we have registered an offence of extortion and encroachment against the group including Abdul Agwan, Aneez Singh, Abdul Ibrahim, Mohammed Nagori, Sharabuddin Shaikh. Further investigations are continuing,” Roshan said. PTI