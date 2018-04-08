Biker rams into police barricade, seriously injured

Mumbai : An unidentified speeding biker rammed into a barricade near a police patrolling van at Bhoiwada on Thursday night. The Bhoiwada police were on nakabandi duty when the youth rammed into a barricade after he lost control over it. The biker was thrown out of the vehicle and skid five hundred metres away from the police patrolling van. The police were scrutinising the CCTV footage of the incident.

The injured biker was rushed to Lokmanya Tilak hospital at Sion where he is presently undergoing treatment.