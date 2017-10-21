Bigg Boss 11: Woman files FIR against Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera over Zubair Khan controversy

Bollywood’s ‘Dabangg’, Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera has once again hit the limelight again after alleged assault against a woman. An FIR was filed against Shera by Zubair Khan. According to a report in Bollywood Life, an FIR has been lodged against Shera by a woman named Shabnam Sheikh for allegedly threatening her to settle Zubair’s case. She also alleged that Shera had threatened her. The woman lodged the FIR at Mumbai’s Khar police station, as per the report. The police have meanwhile booked the matter under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

However, Shera has apparently denied of having any connection with Shabnam and said that he had apparently never spoken to anyone called Shabnam. Meanwhile, police have also begun the probe. In some previous episodes of ‘Bigg Boss 11‘, Zubair created ruckus soon after his elimination from the house. He then filed an FIR against show’s host Salman Khan for using harsh words against him on the show and also made shocking revelation that the show is scripted. He said that he was given five lines of dialogues every day by the makers of the show.

Check out the FIR copy right here

Earlier, in an interview with Indian Express, Zubair, who claimed himself to be gangster Dawood’s relative, said that he would re-enter Bigg Boss 11 house only if Salman apologises to him. He had also planned to sue Colors as he believed that the channel misused his “identity” for publicity. Last to last week, Salman in the show warned Zubair Khan to mind his language and behaviour in the ‘Bigg Boss 11’ house. This did not go well with Zubair Khan. As per the report, this offended Zubair Khan. He fell ill reportedly after consuming a lot of sleeping pills, after which he was taken to the nearest hospital. Later, it was announced that Zubair had received the least number of votes and hence he was eliminated from the show. And soon after coming out of the house, Zubair lodged a complaint against Salman Khan for insulting him on national television.

This is not the first time when Shera has been booked under such charges. Several complaints in past have been registered against him for assaulting people. Exactly a year ago, he faced assault charges after he had allegedly broken a man’s collarbone and threatened him with a gun. He was later picked up by police and taken for questioning.