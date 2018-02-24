Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan arrested for trying to extort Rs 1 cr from woman in Dawood’s name

On Thursday, Mumbai crime branch arrested Bigg Boss 11 contestant Zubair Khan, for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a 31-year-old businesswoman in the name of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The woman who stays in Bandra had helped Zubair in the past after he was asked to exit the reality show following a dispute.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the complainant runs a garment business, a security company and an NGO which provides legal help to needy people. The woman has stopped helping Zubair Khan after she found that he and six others allegedly conspired to extort Rs 1 crore from her.

Earlier on November 3, 2017 had filed a complaint with Khar police, saying that she had received a call from a Pakistan-based number, and the caller identified himself as Usman Chaudhary. The caller told the woman that he is an aide of gangsters Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel and demanded Rs 1 crore.

On December 19, the police arrested Harishkumar Yadav (30) — a resident of Nagloi in New Delhi– who had allegedly made the call. After the interrogation police later arrested five more people between December and February. The crime branch arrested three people on Wednesday, who told them that it was Zubair Khan who gave them the woman’s number. Zubair Khan was produced in the court on Friday from where he has been remanded in police custody till Monday (February 26).