Bidre missing case: Crime Branch begins probe

Bhayandar: The Crime Branch unit of Navi Mumbai police, headed by ACP Sangita Alphonso, started the herculean task with the help of private divers to find the dismembered body parts of missing Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Bidre in Versova creek near Ghodbunder Road on Wednesday.

Backed by a team of technicians, divers from a Nerul-based private company which specialized in under water search operation, visited the creek on Wednesday. Since the incident is more than 21-month-old, the remains could be buried beneath several layers of mud, for this cops have opted the use of an equipment called gradiometer to conduct the search. However, to minimize the use of the gradiometer as it is a very costly, the personnel are into the process of scanning the seabed, study the pattern of water and wind flow before embarking on an underwater search mission.

API Bidre was allegedly murdered, following which her body was chopped into pieces, stuffed into iron boxes and dumped into the creek in April-2016. Four men including prime accused suspended police officer Abhay Kurunkar, his friends Rajesh Patil, Mahesh Falnikar and driver Kundan Bhandari have been arrested for their involvement in the case.