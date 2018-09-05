‘Bhujbal can travel in state without court permission’

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday allowed former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who is out on bail in a money laundering case, to travel in the state without seeking court’s permission.

Justice P D Naik said the NCP leader, however, must inform the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in advance if he planned to travel outside Maharashtra, and provide the address and contact number where he can be reached.

On May 4, the high court granted bail to Bhujbal, more than two years after he was arrested by the ED.