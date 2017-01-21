Bhotmange, last survivor of Kherlanji caste killings, dies

Bhandara : Bhaiyyalal Bhotmange, the only survivor of the severe caste killings of his entire family, has died of a heart attack in Bhandara. After complaining of breathlessness, Bhotmange was shifted to Shrikrishna Hospital.

Nearly 10 years ago the entire country was shaken by the chilling killings of the Dalit family’s members in Kherlanji in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Bhotmange was still awaiting justice from the courts for his family.

On 29 September 2006, four members of the Bhotmange family were murdered. Of the victims, Surekha and Priyanka, the women of this family, were paraded naked in the village before being murdered.

Enraged by a police complaint lodged on a day prior to these killings, by Surekha over a land dispute, the

accused dragged out Surekha

Bhaiyyalal Bhotmange and two of her sons and daughter. The women were paraded naked in the village, sexually abused and hacked to death. Bhaiyyalal was only saved because he had gone to their farm to look after it. When he returned he was shocked to see the end of his entire family.

The accused are members of the politically dominant Kunbi caste. The Indian media did not cover this incident until the Nagpur riots by the Dalits. This was a violent caste killing reported in a state that has the image of once being a progressive one.

The Bhotmange’s lived in a hut at the time of the incident. After the killings, the state government provided Bhaiyyalal with a Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (MHADA) house in Bhandara. He was also given a job as a security guard at a hostel in Bhandara.

The then home minister, the late RR Patil, had initially admitted to lapses in police investigation and said that five policemen suspended in the investigation of the killings had been dismissed. In December 2006, CBI filed a chargesheet against 11 persons under charges of murder, criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly with deadly weapons and outraging the modesty of women. CBI also said that it will investigate the role of the 36 people under detention.

The case was transferred to the fast track court in Bhandara. The court had pronounced death sentence to eight accused. This judgement was challenged in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court which converted the death sentence to life imprisonment. One accused of these eight died. The case is currently pending in the Supreme Court.