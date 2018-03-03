Bhima-Koregaon violence: RSS-linked committee blames police apathy

Mumbai: In what can be termed as the next step of the conspiracy, Forum for Integrated National Security (FINS), a reputed think tank and Fact Finding Committee (FCC) on Bhima-Koregaon caste riot, whose office bearers are associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has given clean cheat to Hindu outfit leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide from direct involvement in riot. The FCC has pointed fingers to the apathy of police department led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis that led to riot.

Swati Gaikwad, researcher of FINS and her team members met residents and government officials in around 50 villages in the vicinity of Bhima-Koregaon including Vadhu and Sanaswadi, the most affected villages. The team conducted a comprehensive fact finding study and analysis of the incidents.

The report blames the police for overlooking various indications that ultra left organisations were running a systematic campaign which eventually led to the riot. According to the report the root cause of the riot is systematic and consistent distortion and falsification of Indian history.

The committee stated there have been three attempts of provocation for this riot. The Prerana March, organised by left organisations from December 23, 2017, mobilised the Dalit towards Bhima-Koregaon. Their appeal of ending ‘New Peshwai’, a word used to represent the current Government of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as casteist and Brahmanical, created rift. Provocative speeches at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31 making statements against Peshwai and to take up caste struggle on roads was one of the attempts.

The report stated there was unrest and distrust about police among Maratha community in Koregaon and Sanaswadi as many people who was either in office or watching movie somewhere else when riots happened were arrested after atrocity cases were registered in Vadhu on December 29.