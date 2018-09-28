Bhima-Koregaon Violence: Prakash Ambedkar chaired Elgar Parishad meeting not Justice Sawant, witness tells commission

Mumbai: In what can prove fatal for the human rights’ activists, a witness on Thursday told the two-member commission that former Supreme Court judge Justice PB Sawant, never headed the Elgar Parishad, meeting held on December 31 at Pune. The commission was further told that Sawant had to cancel attending the meeting at the last minute owing to his health issues.

The two-member commission comprising of Chief Justice (retd.) J N Patel and former chief secretary Sumeet Mullick, appointed to probe the failure of the governemnt in controlling the riots, is presently examining witnesses in Mumbai. A witness — Bhimrao Bansod, who happens to be one of the members of the Satyashodhak Committee, told the commission that instead of Sawant, the meeting was chaired by Prakash Ambedkar.

The Satyashodhak committee had on its own, conducted a probe in the matter and had concluded that it was Milind Ekbote, the Hindu right wing leader, who orchestrated the entire riots. Having stepped in the witness box, Bansod said, “I had attended the Elgar Parishad called a day before the 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon battle. The meeting was to be chaired by Justice Sawant but at the last minute he had to cancel his attendance to the meet. Then, the meeting was chaired by Ambedkar.”

It may be noted that these statements to some extent can prove fatal for the case of the human rights’ activists. This can be said so since Justice Sawant has since the very first day of the arrests of the activists has maintained that the meeting was chaired by him. The commission will further continue examining Bansod on October 22.

It may be noted that the Satyashodhak committee had in its report stated that the local residents of Bhima-Koregaon were aware, well in advance, that an “unexpected” incident may occur in the area. The report further claimed that during the celebrations, several thousands of men with saffron flags had entered in the area and started pelted stones on the devotees, who were paying homage to the war memorial. The report also claimed that during the riots, there was no police present on the roads, which further escalated the incident. The report has made several such conclusions .